Home

News

Youth Threatens To Repeat ‘Pulwama-Like’ 2019 Terror Attack, Investigation Underway

Youth Threatens To Repeat ‘Pulwama-Like’ 2019 Terror Attack, Investigation Underway

In a social media post, a youth threatened of repeating the Pulwama Terror Attack of 2019. Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the youth and an investigation is underway.

Representative Image

New Delhi: There have been multiple scarring terror attacks in India that have left a lasting negative impression on every citizen of the country; one such terror attack is the Pulwama Terror Attack that occurred in 2019. In a shocking incident, a youth, resident of Jamshedpur, Uttarakhand made a social media post threatening to repeat the 2019 Pulwama Attack. As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, an arrest has been made in the case. Know more about it..

Trending Now

Youth Threatens To Repeat ‘Pulwama-Like’ Attack

As mentioned earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a youth whose social media post created a stir as he threatened of repeating a ‘Pulwama-like’ terror attack of 2019. The accused was identified as Mohammed Talha, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s Seraikela. He was arrested by Deoband Police over his post on X. A case was also registered against the accused under stringent sections, the police said.

You may like to read

Case Registered By Police, Accused Being Questioned

Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur, Vipin Tada told ANI, “Police received information at Deoband police station that a youth posted some objectionable comments on Twitter (now X), in which he threatened a repeat of the Pulwama terror attack.” “Taking note of the post, the local police have registered a case and the young man has been questioned. He confessed to putting out the post out of anger,” Tada added.

Intelligence Department Initiates Thorough Probe

He said that the intelligence department and police have initiated a thorough probe to understand the motive behind the post.” The police informed other agencies and a forensic investigation has been initiated on his seized mobile phone,” the SSP informed. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the SSP added.

Threat Mail Received By Jaipur Airport, Search Operation Launched

In another news update, a threat mail was received by the Jaipur Airport on Wednesday, where the sender is threatening the authorities to blow up the airport. After receiving the threat email, terminal manager Anurag Gupta filed a complaint at Jaipur Airport police station. The airport authority informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport.

Bomb Disposal Squad On Toes, Security Beefed Up

A bomb disposal squad was also present at the airport at the time of filing this report. However, till the last reports, there was no official communication on any explosive device being found by security officials. However, screening and security were beefed up nonetheless at the airport. Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.