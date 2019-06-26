New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday said there was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack. (Also read: Security of Hurriyat Leader Geelani, Yasin Malik Withdrawn, Downgraded)

On being asked whether it was an intelligence failure that led to the attack, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha, “Jammu and Kashmir are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years.”

He added, “All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider.”

On February 14 this year, 40 Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later. The NIA team questioned suspects from Pulwama and Awantipora. Reports said the focus was on these two areas as the NIA suspected locals of having given logistical support to Adil Ahmed Dar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacker.

Dar had reportedly driven a car alongside the CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Lethpora and detonated it near the fifth bus in the convoy, killing 40 personnel.

Earlier reports had also said that the investigators had picked up broken pieces from a can which was reportedly packed with about 30 kg RDX. A car bumper was also been found but it hasn’t led to much.

Then Home Minister Rajnath Singh had paid a visit to review the security situation. During the meeting, the Minister was briefed about the prevailing security situation in the state, including along the Indo-Pak border, an MHA official said.

Others at the meeting included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.