New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency will file a 5,000-page chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case, in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The chargesheet which is expected to be filed today in the special NIA court in Jammu, names Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of dreaded terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and other Pakistan-based conspirators as accused.

Notably, the banned terror outfit had claimed the responsibility for the attak and even released a video of the attacker.

Reports claimed that Masood Azhar’s video and audio clips lauding the Pulwama attack are also said to be part of the charge-sheet.

The chargesheet has been prepared following a thorough investigation by a team of deputy inspector general Sonia Narang and police superintendent Rakesh Balwal. The probe, based on scientific and digital evidence lasted for more than 18 months.

Key conspirators named in the charge-sheet are:

Adil Ahmed Dar: The suicide bomber who rammed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on February 14.

Umer Farooq: Jaish commander who assembled the bomb used in the attack. Earlier this yeat, he was killed by the security forces in an encounter.

Shakir Bashir Magrey: A furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama, had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Mohammed Iqbal Rather: He had facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umer Farooq.