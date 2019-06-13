Mumbai: In a gruesome crime reported from Pune city in Maharashtra, a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on suspicion of her cheating him with another man. The incident took place in Chandannagar area on Tuesday evening. The accused, identified as Kiran Shinde has been booked by the police but is currently absconding.

The deceased identified as Veena Patle had gone to meet the accused, Kiran Shinde, when the crime took place.

A police official reportedly said, “Shinde and Patle were working in an IT firm as back office support staffs and their friendship turned into a relationship.” However, Shinde suspected Patle of cheating on him, added the police.

“It has been revealed that since Shinde was not in contact with anyone for the last few days, Patle and their common friend Prakash Gapat came to Chandannagar area on Tuesday night,” said the police official. During an argument, Shinde stabbed Patle with a sharp-edged weapon and fled, he said, adding that the victim died at the hospital. Shinde has been absconding since the crime, he added.

The accused, a resident of Thergaon, has not yet been arrested. However, a case has been registered against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, the victim was a resident of Chandannagar. She was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed four times. However, she succumbed to her injuries while in the hospital.

After Shinde had gone missing, his friend Prakash Ghapat reached Chandannagar and registered a complaint in this regard. A report by a leading daily quoted Ghapat as saying, “I know him personally. For the last few days his family were tried desperately trying to contact him and could not.”

(With agency inputs)