Pune: The runway of the Pune airport will remain shut for 14 days from October 16 to 30 for re-carpeting. The notice comes as the Air Force has decided to undertake runway resurfacing work which means no flight will be able to take off or land at the airport during this period.

“Runway will remain shut from 8 p.m. on October 15. The flights will resume from 8 a.m. on October 30,” an airport official said.

The re-carpeting work of the lone runway of the airport, which is primarily an IAF base, had started last September. During that time, the IAF had announced that while the airport will only be operational for 12 hours—between 8am to 8pm only, from October 26, the runway will be completely shut for 14 days from April 26 to May 9 this year so that the work could be completed by October-end.

This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from #PuneAirport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021.@AAI_Official @aairedwr @Pib_MoCA @DGCAIndia — Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) October 5, 2021

In the meantime, Airlines have urged the government to reconsider shutting down of the airport for 15 days starting from the night of October 15 for runway re-carpeting. They say air traffic is just beginning to pick up and the decision for closing such a vital city airport for 15 days in the peak period — from Dussehra to Diwali — should be reviewed.

“Very few commercial flights have been operating since last March. The runway carpeting could have been done earlier but closing the airport bang in the middle of peak festive season eludes logic. While it will anyway hurt struggling to survive airlines, the people of Pune will also suffer. They will now have to go to Mumbai for catching flights from there at this busy time of the year,” an official was quoted as saying by timesofindia.com.

Pune Airport is a civil enclave operating from the IAF station of Lohegaon, the primary function of which is to train IAF pilots by undertaking sortie operations. Although Pune is in the process of developing its own international airport in Purandar, issues pertaining to land acquisition have delayed the commencement of work.