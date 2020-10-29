New Delhi: Authorities are fearing a second wave of Coronavirus infection in Pune this December when the festivities and the winters will be in full swing. In case the worst fears come true, authorities will be fully prepared to handle it. “There is a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared,” Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol told news agency ANI. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine Could be Ready as Early as December, Says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 737 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 3,21,398, a health official said. With 31 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,798, he added. Also Read - Defending Champion Lakshya Sen Withdraws From SaarLorlux Open After Father Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Of the 737 cases, 288 were detected in the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has recorded 1,60,374 cases so far. However, 441 patients were discharged from the city hospitals during this period,” the official said. Also Read - Aarogya Setu App Developed In Most Transparent Manner: Centre issues Clarification

The tally in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad rose to 87,260 with 209 new cases, he said.

Earlier, the 10-member panel led by Niti Aayog Member V K Paul had said that the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season can’t be ruled out.

The authorities are fearing that the festive season may increase susceptibility to the infection as people tend to gather in crowds that can in turn send social-distancing measures for a toss.