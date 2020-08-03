New Delhi: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has redefined the list of containment zones in the city and has declared 75 regions as COVID-19 hotspots. Earlier, the civic body had declared 87 areas as containment zones. Ward officers have also been empowered to seal any premises where more than 5 people are diagnosed with the dreaded virus. Also Read - Amit Shah Attended Meeting on National Education Policy at PM's Residence Days Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Issuing a notification, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar confirmed that containment zones are being redefined from Saturday. "All the access paths to containment zones will be barricaded by local police to restrict the movement of public to or from the area," The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Besides, the civic body has allowed essential shops to operate in two shifts – 8am to 12 noon and 5pm to 6pm.

