Pune Containment Zones: The authorities have added 74 new micro-containment zones in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the city. As of Thursday, Maharashtra saw a new high of 18,000 Coronavirus. Pune district’s caseload reached 1,86,122, and the death toll 4,238. Also Read - 10 Drivable Getaways From Major Cities in India to Obtain Peace Amid COVID-19 Chaos

New containment areas are (source HT): Also Read - Maharashtra: Pune Journalist Succumbs to COVID-19 Due to Lack of Ambulance Care, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Orders Probe

1) Kasba Vishrambaug area: 4 Also Read - Maharashtra Unlock 4 Begins Today: Inter-District Train Services Allowed, Curbs on Hotels Eased | Key Points

2) Bhavanni Peth ward office -2

3) Dhole Patil ward office -2

4) Dhankawadi/Sahakarnagar- 8

5) Bibwewadi ward office-5

6) Yerawada-Kalas- 2

7) Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 2

8) Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 3

9) Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri -7

10) Sinhgad ward office- 3

11) Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 11

12) Kondhwa-Yeolewadi – 3

13) Warje-Karvenagar-4

14) Kothrud/Bavdhan- 9

15) Aundh-Baner -9

In a separate development, the civic administration in Pune stopped admitting patients at the newly-created COVID-19 jumbo hospital in the city as of now due to “shortage of manpower” there, a top official said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a reporter of a Marathi new channel died at this facility, set up on the premises of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) allegedly as he did not get a cardiac ambulance on time.

Following his death, there were allegations about mismanagement at the jumbo hospital. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had sought issuance of show-cause notices to the agencies operating the facility.