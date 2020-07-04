New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Pune rose to 109 after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) identified 50 areas as fresh COVID-19 or coronavirus hotspots. The civic body has also authorised municipal commissioners of ward offices to seal specific housing socities, buildings and areas which has highest number of COVID-19 cases, inside and outside containment zones, reported The Indian Express. Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Week-long Total Shutdown in Itanagar, Nagarlagun From July 6 | Detailed Guidelines Soon

Speaking to the daily, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad confirmed that there are now 109 containment zones across the city. The list has been updated based on the spread of the deadly virus. "This will continue till further orders", he stated, adding that the new list has 50 new containment zones and 24 'modified' zones.

Ward-wise list of containment zones in Pune here:

Wanowrie-Ramtekdi – 13

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar- 12

Kothrud-Bavdhan- 10

Shivajinagar-Gholeroad- 10

Kasba-Vishrambaugwada/Aundh-Baner- 09

Bibewadi- 08

Dhole-Patil Road – 07

Hadapsar-Mundhwa- 07

Sinhagad Road- 06

Warje-Karvenagar- 05

Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri -04

Bhavani Peth -03

Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori – 03

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi- 03