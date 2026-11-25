Pune court murder: Broad daylight attack outside court sparks political outcry over law and order

Brazen broad-daylight firearm and machete assault outside Shivajinagar court leaves Mandar Kiwale critical, sparking political outcry over Maharashtra's law and order.

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Pune Attack outside Shivajinagar court sparks political outcry over law and order (Photo X)

Pune murder case: A brazen broad-daylight attack involving firearms and machetes outside Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court in Pune on Wednesday left one man critically injured and triggered widespread panic, sparking a sharp political outcry over Maharashtra’s law and order situation. The victim, identified as Mandar Kiwale, an accused in a 2025 murder case who was recently released on bail was ambushed by a group of five to six assailants when he arrived at the court premises.

Brutal murder recorded outside Pune court

According to eyewitnesses, one attacker brandished a firearm to intimidate bystanders while three others repeatedly hacked Kiwale with machetes (koytas), severing his hands, before fleeing while shouting, “We are the ‘Bhai’ (gangsters) of Katraj.”

Read more: Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital hours after leaving Pune hospital

After bystanders initially struggled to connect to the 108 emergency ambulance service, Kiwale was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he remains critical. The incident drew fierce criticism from Opposition leaders, including Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP (SP) leaders, who targeted Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over collapsing law and order, while Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar assured strict action against the culprits.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A firing incident by unidentified attackers was reported outside the Pune District and Sessions Court. One person sustained injuries. Police have reached the spot. Further details awaited. https://t.co/h6VM8M92hc — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Heavy police security deployed around court complex

Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around the court complex. Police officials confirmed that the perpetrators have been identified and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the absconding suspects, while an investigation has been launched to determine the exact motive behind the attack. The incident caused chaos within the court premises, with local advocates expressing grave concern over their safety.

Speaking to media outlets, lawyers pointed out that if armed criminals can carry out such a brutal assault in broad daylight near a high-security judicial zone, which houses a police chowki and sees constant police movement, the safety of legal professionals and ordinary citizens is severely compromised.

NCP SP working president and MP Supriya Sule termed the incident “outrageous and unfortunate,” saying that Pune—long known as the cultural and educational capital—is rapidly turning into a city of crime and terror.

In a strongly worded statement on social media platform X, the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused hooligans of crossing all limits. Citing recent incidents of criminals escaping hospitals and posting intimidating reels online, he criticised the Home Minister, stating that while crime statistics may look good in speeches, the ground reality exposes a complete collapse of law and order.