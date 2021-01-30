Pune: A local court has rejected an application seeking injunction against the use of ‘Covishield’ as trademark by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the company said on Saturday. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI Confident Of Hosting IPL In India; Board in Talks With Indian Government For Vaccination of Cricketers

Covishield is the name of the coronavirus vaccine being produced by SII, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Indian government has already purchased 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine. Also Read - COVOVAX: Serum Institute Plans Another Coronavirus Vaccine by June This year

While the court order was not available immediately, the lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, which had filed the suit, said it would file an appeal in the high court, reported PTI. Also Read - Ecuador Clinic Busted For Injecting 70,000 People With Fake Coronavirus Vaccine, Read Details Here

On January 4, Cutis-Biotech, a pharmaceutical firm, filed a suit in the civil court claiming it was a prior user of the brand name Covishield, and thus sought to restrain SII from using the name.

SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.

“Court has rejected the application,” said SII’s lawyer Hitesh Jain.

Advocate Aditya Soni, lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, said the order copy was not yet available, but operative order was read out in the court. “We will file an appeal against the order in the high court,” he said.

