Pune crime: 10-years-old raped, murdered by her neighbour in Pimpalwandi village; lifeless body found in field

The accused allegedly took advantage of his familiarity with the child and took her on a bicycle to a nearby sugarcane field, where the alleged crime occurred.

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A 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident took place in Pimpalwandi village of Junnar tehsil, as per police. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Sahil Khaire, has been accused of strangling the girl to death.

At around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, the accused allegedly went to the girl’s home while she was watching television. He reportedly lured her outside by offering her a guava.

According to police, the man took the girl to a nearby farm, where he allegedly sexually assaulted and later killed her. When the family could not find her that evening, they began searching the area before filing a missing person complaint with the police.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Gill said, “A case involving the rape of a 10-year-old girl by a 25-year-old man was reported this afternoon. As soon as we received information about the incident, our police team arrived at the scene and inspected the area. The accused has been taken into custody. A medical team has also reached the site and is conducting the necessary examination. Further investigation into the case is underway”

Dy CM Sunetra Pawar reacts