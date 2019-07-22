New Delhi: A 28-year-old electronics engineer from Pune has expressed his desire to apply for the post of Congress President which is left vacant following Rahul Gandhi‘s resignation.

“As Rahul Gandhi is firm on his decision to step down as the president of the Congress, the party is in a great confusion whom to appoint the new chief and in such a scenario, I wish to file my nomination for the post,” said Gajanand Hosale, the manager of a Bengaluru head-quartered manufacturing firm in Pune.

Notably, Hosale has decided to submit his application form to Ramesh Bagwe, the city unit president of Congress party on July 23.

The engineer added that a ‘revival’ of Congress party is very essential for the country at the moment and mentioned that the necessity of a young leadership to take stock of the situation. Hosale said, “As (Rahul) Gandhi said that the party needs young leadership, I feel that the party needs a president who is not only young by age, but also at heart and in terms of thinking as well.”

Pointing out at the crisis situation of the Congress party which is functioning without a party president, Hosale said several workers are going away from the party which may affect the party’s overall performance.

When asked whether he had any experience in the field of politics or whether he was associated with any social organisation through which he has worked for any cause, he said no. In fact, he is not even a primary member of the Congress and was never affiliated to the party in any capacity. However, as an individual, he has confronted officials on many issues.

Hosale, who hails from a rural background said, “Before applying for the president’s position on Tuesday, I will complete the procedure of primary membership of the party.”

When asked why he can’t join the party as its member and work, he said that if he starts working as a common party worker or leader, chances are that he can be sidelined. He noted, “As a party president, my thrust will be on transparency and given a chance, I am sure I will revive the party from the current crisis as I have a blueprint for it.”

Invoking German philosopher and economist Karl Marx, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hosale said that India can become a welfare state using the doctrines of these three great personalities.

(With inputs from PTI)