New Delhi: The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Pune has gone up to 22 as of Saturday after another body was recovered from Jambhulwadi area by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) earlier today.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Ganesh Shinde, was discovered near Ambil odha (stream) in Jambhulwadi after heavy rains caused several canals to overflow. According to Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, four out of five persons are still missing. Four bodies have been recovered from various parts today.

Many houses, roads, vehicles and slums were inundated as the flash floods due to torrential rainfall claimed many lives and destruction of property.

Meanwhile, rains have wreaked havoc in Bihar as the state government has issued a red alert following IMD’s warning. Over 45 people have died in the past 48 hours. Rescue operations are underway.

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rains lashed Pune city and the district leading the city to a standstill. Several nullahs and rivers overflowed as the city witnessed catastrophic flash floods. Adding to that a building compound wall collapsed in Arnyshwar Complex on Wednesday, killing at least 6 people.

Senior Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil blamed unauthorized construction on nullahs and streams for the flash floods.

Patil, who is guardian minister of the district, said the probe was needed to find out who gave permission for such construction, adding that an inquiry could begin after the end of code of conduct post-state Assembly polls. Calling the floods “extraordinary”, the senior BJP leader said the administration was not prepared for such intense downpour, though some pre-emptive measures like shifting people to safer places were taken in Baramati area.

Over 16,000 people, including those stuck on rooftops and trees, were rescued from Pune city and neighbouring parts of the district on Thursday. Search operations for the remaining still continue.

With PTI inputs