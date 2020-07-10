Pune Lockdown Latest News: In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a complete lockdown will be imposed in Pune city from July 13 for 10 days. Talking to news agency ANI, Pune Municipal Commission Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad informed that the lockdown in the city will be carried out in two phases, one from July 13-17 and another from July 18-23. Also Read - 'Catch & Kill': Air Filter That Can Kill Covid-19 Virus Instantly, Developed by US Scientists

First Phase Lockdown: From July 13-17

What's open in the city:

1) Medical Shops

2) Dairies

3) Hospitals

4) Newspapers

Second Phase Lockdown: From July 18-23

What’s open in the city:

1) Hospitals

2) Medical stores

3) Essentials Services

Meanwhile, a 10-day lockdown has also been imposed in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13.

The district reported a record spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the tally to 34,399, while the toll rose to 978. The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar here, the official said.

“A lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and some other areas of the district considering the rise in COVID-19 cases,” divisional commissioner (Pune division) Deepak Mhaisekar said.

The lockdown period between July 13 and July 18 will be stricter, wherein only milk shops, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate, he said.

Emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown, he added.

Meanwhile, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said the decision was taken to break the chain of viral spread.

A detailed order about the lockdown will be issued soon, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

