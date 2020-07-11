Pune Lockdown News: Amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 20 areas in the city as containment zones or coronavirus hotspots. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Crosses 8 Lakh-Mark With Highest Spike of 27,114; Total 8,20,916 Positive Cases Thus Far
Following the orders of Sachin Baravkar, haveli sub-divisional officer, 20 villages under gram panchayats bordering Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits have been declared as containment zones till further notice. Also Read - Fake News Alert: MHA Has Not Formed COVID-19 Monitoring Committee
Take a look at the list of prominent areas which would be closely observed by authorities: Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Seeks to Use Eden Gardens as Quarantine Centre For Its Personnel
Manjri
Khanapur
Kondhwe-Dhavade and Dehu
New Kopre
Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi
Shevalewadi, Wagholi
Kadamwakvasti
Narhe
Urali Kanchan
Wadali wadi
Khadakwasla
Kirkitwadi
Pisoli
Bhilarewadi
Kunjirwadi
Loni Kalbhor
Nanded
Manjri
For Full List of Containment Zones in Pune Click Here
“There areas are being declared as containment zones from June 8 midnight whereby all the entry and exit points will be sealed. The residents of these areas have been asked not to step out of the house except for essential services,” stated the order by Baravkar, adding that the restriction would remain in place till further notification.
However, essential services like milk distribution and vegetable sale will be allowed but only between 10 am to 2 pm.
Earlier on Friday, Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the count here to 35,997.
The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day.
To contain the further spread, , a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13. The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23, he said.