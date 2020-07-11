Pune Lockdown News: Amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 20 areas in the city as containment zones or coronavirus hotspots. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Crosses 8 Lakh-Mark With Highest Spike of 27,114; Total 8,20,916 Positive Cases Thus Far

Following the orders of Sachin Baravkar, haveli sub-divisional officer, 20 villages under gram panchayats bordering Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits have been declared as containment zones till further notice.

Take a look at the list of prominent areas which would be closely observed by authorities:

Manjri

Khanapur

Kondhwe-Dhavade and Dehu

New Kopre

Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi

Shevalewadi, Wagholi

Kadamwakvasti

Narhe

Urali Kanchan

Wadali wadi

Khadakwasla

Kirkitwadi

Pisoli

Bhilarewadi

Kunjirwadi

Loni Kalbhor

Nanded

“There areas are being declared as containment zones from June 8 midnight whereby all the entry and exit points will be sealed. The residents of these areas have been asked not to step out of the house except for essential services,” stated the order by Baravkar, adding that the restriction would remain in place till further notification.

However, essential services like milk distribution and vegetable sale will be allowed but only between 10 am to 2 pm.

Earlier on Friday, Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the count here to 35,997.