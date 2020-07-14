Pune Lockdown News: Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Pune city in wake of the 10-day lockdown, which begins on Tuesday.The shutdown will continue till July 23. Also Read - UP Police Makes Violators Write ‘Mask Lagana Hai’ 500 Times As Punishment If They Have Not Worn One

Notably, the city will witness the lockdown in two phases. Authorities have said that people have to follow strict measures for first five days, from July 13 to July 18. Certain relaxations will be granted to people after July 18.

During the lockdown period, all grocery stores and retail and wholesale shops will remain shut for the first five days, (July 14-18). From July 19-23, shops for essential items will be permitted between 08:00 to 12:00 only.

Zomato, Swiggy and other online food delivery portals will remain shut till July 23.

Eggs and meat shops will remain closed till July 18. From they will will be allowed to function from 08:00 to 12:00 only.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 2.5 lakh– 254,427 to be specific. The active cases the 1 lakh-mark to touch 103,516 and the death toll reached 10,289.

Pune district continues to leap ahead by notching 39,125 cases and the toll increasing from Saturday’s 1,060 to 1,097 till now. In the Pune Division (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts), the number of deaths crossed the 1,500-mark to reach 1,509 and number of cases 44,812.