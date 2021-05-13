Pune: Pune police has mentioned some of the most common errors made by people while applying for an e-pass for inter-district travel that can be avoided. The police said they have rejected more e-pass applications than they have accepted ever since the system was reinstated. So, we have listed the errors below for the convenience of the travellers needing an e-pass. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till June 1, Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Those Entering State
Errors to avoid while applying to avail an e-pass
- Not providing identity cards of yourself or your travelling companion while filing the application form
- Applicants not submitting Covid-19 Negative Certificate along with the application (test should be no more than 72 hours old)
- Not attaching the document related to the reason for travel
- Not attaching documents in a PDF format or submitting unclear, vague photos of these documents
- Not mentioning the current residence address
- Not mentioning the reason for travel in the application
- Citizens undertaking air travel not attaching a travel ticket or boarding pass to the application
The Maharashtra government imposed a lockdown last month to break the Coronavirus transmission chain. The government also made an e-pass compulsory for emergency-related inter-district and interstate travel. An e-pass can be availed through covid19.mhpolice.in portal.
How to apply for an e-pass online?
- Visit https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration.
- Now, fill in the application form and provide all the details as asked
- Hit Submit
- An e-pass Reference Number will be generated. You can use that to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.
How to check e-pass status?
- Visit https://covid19.mhpolice.in/status.
- Key in your token number
- Hit submit.