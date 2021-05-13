Pune: Pune police has mentioned some of the most common errors made by people while applying for an e-pass for inter-district travel that can be avoided. The police said they have rejected more e-pass applications than they have accepted ever since the system was reinstated. So, we have listed the errors below for the convenience of the travellers needing an e-pass. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till June 1, Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Those Entering State

Errors to avoid while applying to avail an e-pass

Not providing identity cards of yourself or your travelling companion while filing the application form Applicants not submitting Covid-19 Negative Certificate along with the application (test should be no more than 72 hours old) Not attaching the document related to the reason for travel Not attaching documents in a PDF format or submitting unclear, vague photos of these documents Not mentioning the current residence address Not mentioning the reason for travel in the application Citizens undertaking air travel not attaching a travel ticket or boarding pass to the application

The Maharashtra government imposed a lockdown last month to break the Coronavirus transmission chain. The government also made an e-pass compulsory for emergency-related inter-district and interstate travel. An e-pass can be availed through covid19.mhpolice.in portal.

How to apply for an e-pass online?

Visit https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration. Now, fill in the application form and provide all the details as asked Hit Submit An e-pass Reference Number will be generated. You can use that to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to check e-pass status?