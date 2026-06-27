‘Death penalty for Siya, Chetan’: What are the demands of Ketan Agrawal’s parents in Pune man murder case

The family of Ketan Agrawal joins a massive candlelight march in Pune, demanding the death penalty for his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary over his alleged murder at Lohagad Fort.

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Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya makes big claim, says fiance said can’t escape marriage because his family…. | Image: AI

Pune man murder case: The grieving family of Ketan Agrawal, alongside hundreds of local residents, held a solemn candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad to demand the death penalty for his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Agrawal was allegedly murdered by the duo on June 18 at the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. Carrying posters reading “Justice for Ketan Agrawal,” demonstrators marched through the neighborhood to pay tribute to the victim and pressure authorities for swift legal action.

During the emotional protest, the victim’s mother, Rakhi Agrawal, made a harrowing appeal for capital punishment, stating that despite being a mother herself, she wants nothing less than the death penalty for both Siya and Chetan to ensure true justice for her son.

Also read: We never imagined Siya could….’: Relative who fixed Pune marriage makes big statement days after crime

“I want justice for Ketan, and I want the death penalty for Siya. I am a mother and Siya has a mother too, yet, I want the death penalty for Siya and for Chetan. I want justice for my son,” Ketan Agarwal’s mother Rakhi Agarwal said.

“My 26-year-old son was killed for no apparent reason. We have not found out any reason why he was killed. My child was not at fault in any way. I had set out to arrange his marriage and bring a daughter-in-law into the family. I never imagined I would lose my child instead,” Ketan’s father Vishal Agrawal said.

Siya Goyal’s parents called for questioning in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Amid the ongoing probe into the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Lonavala division) Gajanan Tompe said on Saturday that parents of the primary accused and the victim’s fiancee Siya Goyal, have been now called in for questioning in connection with the alleged murder. This comes after police questioned Siya’s younger brother Sahil Goyal for nearly 10 hours on Friday.

Regarding developments in the case, DSP Gajanan Tompe added: “Our investigation is currently at a preliminary stage. We have recorded some statements so far. Under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police, we have formed multiple teams. The investigation is proceeding accordingly.”

“So far we have recorded statements of those people that were essential for the case and will continue to do so,” he told.

(With inputs from agencies)