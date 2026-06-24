Pune man murder case: How plan A, B, C failed and ultimately Siya was able to allegedly kill Ketan in Lohagad Fort

Pune Ketan Agrawal murder case: The death of Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal was initially considered an accident, but police investigations revealed it to be a premeditated murder. It is alleged that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, attempted to kill Ketan several times.

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Pune man murder case: How plan A, B, C failed and ultimately Siya was able to allegedly kill Ketan in Lohagad Fort (PTI)

Chilling details in the Pune man murder case have been emerging by the day. In the latest revelation, it has been found that it is a case of repeated failed murder attempts in the past 24 hours. Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s father had alleged that Siya had devised a foolproof plan to murder his son. Had ‘Plan C’ failed in Lohagad, Siya would have killed Ketan in Mahabaleshwar. She had even prepared ‘Plan D’ in advance, in collaboration with Chetan.

PLAN A

Siya Goyal and Ketan Vishal Agarwal had visited the fort on May 31 as well, but she could not carry out the murder that day, even though she had meticulously planned to execute it during the next trip.

PLAN B

According to reports, Siya wanted to take Ketan to Lohagad Fort on June 4 as well—the plan was to execute the deed that day—but Ketan did not go to the fort because his family refused.

Did PLAN C FAIL TOO?

As part of it, Siya first attempted to kill Ketan; she pushed him from the fort towards the ravine. However, Ketan managed to grab hold of a tree, saving his life. Just as Siya’s secret was about to be revealed, she started screaming, “Snake! Snake!” Siya hugged Ketan; Ketan, too, believed there might have been a snake and thought Siya had pushed him to save him from it.

PLAN D succeeded

Ketan’s family states that Siya’s birthday was on June 19. The day before, she pressured Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a pre-birthday surprise. According to the Pune Police, Siya’s alleged boyfriend, Chetan, also arrived at the location during this time. Chetan had left his mobile phone at his home in Kondhwa so that no one would suspect him. He had also changed his clothes to conceal his identity. The police obtained CCTV footage showing Chetan heading towards Lohagad wearing a hoodie under the scorching sun. While Ketan was taking a photo with his mobile phone at the fort, Siya pushed him into the gorge. She then called the police herself, claiming that Ketan had slipped and fallen in. The police and the family arrived at the scene. This was Siya Goyal’s ‘Plan D’—which succeeded—resulting in Ketan’s death.