Pune man murder case: Ketan’s sister’s suspicion, contradictory answers trapped Siya in her own web of lies

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: The death of Pune resident Ketan Agarwal was initially considered an accident during trekking, but his sister's suspicions changed the course of the case.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pune-man-murder-case-ketans-sisters-suspicion-contradictory-answers-trapped-siya-in-her-own-web-of-lies-8455821/ Copy

Pune man murder case: Ketan's sister's suspicion, contradictory answers trapped Siya in her own web of lies (File)

Initially, Ketan Agarwal’s murder described as an accident that happened after falling from the Lohagad Fort in Pune. His fiancée Siya had almost convinced that Ketan Agarwal had died after falling from the fort while trekking on June 18 after falling into a ravine at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Initially, this tragic incident was believed to be a trekking accident. But before the police could analyze CCTV footage, phone records, and digital evidence to reach any conclusions, one person disbelieved the story. And that was Ketan’s sister who revealed the truth.

According to Pune Rural Police sources, a crucial clue emerged four days after Ketan’s funeral when his fiancée, Siya Goyal, went to Ketan’s house. During their conversation, Ketan’s sister asked her several questions about the events leading up to the fall. Such questions as how she got there, what happened. Police sources say Siya Goyal’s answers were so inconsistent and suspicious that the family became suspicious. They then informed the police.

This suspicion later became the key link that led the police to uncover the murder plot. It proved that Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had carefully planned the murder of Ketan Agarwal.

Love game was going on for three years

Investigators later discovered that Siya and Chetan had been in contact for the past three years. Between January and June of this year, they spoke 2004 times, totaling 238 hours of conversation. Police allege that the two also frequently communicated via FaceTime and WhatsApp calls.

“Right opportunity” after several failed attempts

Police claim that the June 18 murder wasn’t the first attempt to take Ketan’s life. According to police, Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had made at least three failed attempts to kill Ketan. However, their plans were finally accomplished on the fourth attempt.