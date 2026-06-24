Pune man murder case: ‘Siya showed no remorse, no tears but was agitated’, says cop stationed at Lohagad fort | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, a security personnel stationed at the Lohagad Fort has revealed fresh information in connection to the alleged murder of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal. Here are the details

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pune-man-murder-case-siya-goyal-showed-no-remorse-no-tears-but-was-agitated-cop-stationed-at-lohagad-fort-ketan-agarwal-chetan-chaudhary-exclusive-interview-8456007/ Copy

According to police, there was no remorse in Siya Goyal's face. @sirajnoorani/X

All eyes are on the alleged murder of a 26-year-old businessman, Ketan Agarwal, who was initially thought to have slipped and fallen into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Lohagad fort in Pune. Investigations later revealed that he had been pushed by his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Now, in an exclusive interview with Zee News, the police personnel stationed at the fort have revealed fresh details just a day after the incident came to light.

What did the personnel reveal?

The police personnel, Rahul, present at the scene, have stated that Ketan’s fiancée Siya, showed no remorse when the personnel told them about his condition. He further stated that she was agitated but did not show any tears.

Speaking to Zee News, Rahul recounted that he was informed by a security guard that someone had fallen into the gorge on June 10. When he reached the scene, he saw Siya was pleading for help but was not crying. According to Rahul, he took Siya to the location of the fall before leaving her on the road and heading into the forest with his team. After a search operation, the officers found Ketan’s body and waited for medical personnel to reach the spot. Meanwhile, Rahul alerted his seniors and summoned an ambulance. The police personnel located Ketan’s body and waited for the ambulance.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal Murder case: Fiancee and her lover plotted to kill Pune man during trek, accused remanded to 7-day police custody | What we know so far

Police said the possibility that Ketan had survived appeared to unsettle Siya. Although officers considered her response somewhat odd, they did not pursue it further at that stage. Meanwhile, an ADR was filed, and a probe was launched based on concerns raised by the victim’s family.

Investigators said a crucial piece of evidence was footage capturing Chetan Chaudhary following Siya and Ketan. According to police, their suspicions deepened when Siya appeared to gesture to Chetan to stop. He immediately sat down on the stairs and later moved ahead only after receiving another signal from her.

Siya, Ketan could not pay ticket price

The pair reportedly faced connectivity issues while trying to make an online payment for their tickets. Since the transaction could not be completed, they moved on to the upper section and decided to pay on their return journey, the security guard at the ticket counter of the Lohagarh Fort said.

He further stated that Chetan Chaudhary entered the upper section without a ticket, telling staff that he would pay on his way back after completing his workout. However, investigators claim he hurriedly left the site after the alleged murder without settling the fee.

Siya, Chetan sent to 7-day police custody

A Magistrate Court in Pune on Tuesday sent Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, who have been booked for the murder of her fiancé, to police custody till June 29. Lonavala Rural Police registered a murder case against the woman, Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary and her fiancee Ketan Agarwal, was reported to have died after falling from the Lohagad Fort near Pune but subsequent investigation revealed that he had been “pushed to death”.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested in the case. Advocate Ram Shahane, who represented Chetan Chowdhary, said they opposed police custody. “We strongly opposed the police custody and, considering our arguments, the court granted seven days of police custody to both the accused,” he said.

Also Read | ‘She could have simply…’: Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

Giving details, Gill said that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18. He said Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death. “Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions,” he said. The police official said that through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary.

He said Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal got engaged in February and recalled that an abroad visit had been planned. “They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan’s passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn’t go and had to return from the airport… Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler…The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top…The police were helpful and resolved the case very quickly,” he said.