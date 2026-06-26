‘Siya’s family knew Ketan used hair patch, couldn’t be a reason for murder’: Ketan Agarwal’s father makes big claim amid rumours

Vishal Agarwal claims his son's fiancée Siya Goyal already knew about Ketan's hair patch, dismissing it as a motive for his alleged murder at Lohagad Fort.

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Ketan Agarwal- File image

Pune man murder case: The father of murder victim Ketan Agarwal, Vishal Agarwal, has rejected claims that his son’s hair patch was the motive for his killing. Speaking on Friday, Vishal stated that his son’s fiancée and murder accused, Siya Goyal, and her family were already fully aware of the hair patch before the incident. Ketan was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune by Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Vishal added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to fast-track the case.

Maintaining that he has full faith in the judicial system, the victim’s father said: “CM Fadnavis has assured me that he will personally look into the case, it will be fast-tracked, and the guilty will be brought to justice at the earliest.”

Also read: Ketan Agarwal murder case: ‘Was he killed because he used wig? Questions father; meets CM Fadnavis to seek fast-track trial

“I have demanded the death penalty for the accused,” he added.

On questions whether a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will lead the case, he replied: “I have learnt that an SIT has already been framed for probing the case.”

‘Ketan used a small hair patch’, says Ketan’s father

Amidst reports of Ketan using a hair patch, his father said: “Ketan used a small hair patch, but that was already informed to them (Siya and her family). But is that a reason to kill someone’s child? If she didn’t like him, then she could have easily refused.”

Responding to claims that the idea of trekking was that of Ketan’s and not of Siya’s, Vishal Agarwal said: “That will be cleared once the investigation is complete. According to my knowledge, Siya wanted to go trekking.”

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya makes big claim, says fiance said can’t escape marriage because his family….

“I did not know about Siya’s drinking habits nor about her friendship with Chetan Chaudhary.”

Meanwhile, the parents of the prime accused, Siya, have expressed shock over the incident, extended condolences to the victim’s family and said that anyone found guilty in the case, including their daughter, should face the strictest punishment, a report by IANS news agency said.

Siya’s father, Praveen Goyal, expressed grief over the death of the young man and said the loss was unimaginable for Ketan’s family. Her mother, Pooja Goyal, also expressed shock over the incident and said justice should prevail irrespective of who is found responsible.

(With inputs from agencies)