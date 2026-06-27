‘We never imagined Siya could….’: Relative who fixed Pune marriage makes big statement days after crime

Shocked by the murder allegations against Siya Goyal, her uncle and aunt record police statements defending her innocence in the Ketan Agarwal case.

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Siya husband murder case

Pune man murder: The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken an emotional turn, with the suspect’s maternal uncle and aunt expressing profound shock over the allegations. According to news agency IANS, Narendra and Renu Mittal who originally facilitated the couple’s marriage alliance, recorded statements before the police maintaining that Siya Goyal could not have been involved in the conspiracy, describing both the accused and the victim as humble and well-mannered individuals.

What close family members say on Siya Goyal?

The development underscores the deep psychological toll of the high-profile case, as close family members grapple with the stark disconnect between the woman they knew from childhood and the gravity of the legal charges. As investigators compile witness testimonies to piece together the alleged murder plot, these emotional defenses from within the family circle reflect the widening ripple effects of a tragedy that has stunned Pune’s real estate and social communities alike.

Also read: Pune man murder case: Why Siya Goyal planned to kill Ketan instead of saying no to marriage; Senior Psychiatrist explains dark psychology of Pune tragedy

Marriage discussions between Goyal and Agarwal families

The marriage discussions between the Goyal and Agarwal families had reportedly begun in January 2026 after the Mittals introduced the two sides. Siya and Ketan got engaged the following month, and their wedding was scheduled for November. Mittal clarified before investigators that his role was limited to bringing the families together and facilitating the match.

Also read: Pune man murder case: ‘Siya showed no remorse, no tears but was agitated’, says cop stationed at Lohagad fort | Exclusive

The case came to light after Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort near Pune during a trek with Siya Goyal. Initially it was treated as an accidental death. But the case took a dramatic turn after Ketan’s family raised suspicions over Siya’s conduct. This is how a detailed police investigation was initiated. Siya Goyal was allegedly in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary and viewed Ketan as an obstacle to that relationship, say probe personnel.

Also read: Pune man murder case: Ketan’s sister’s suspicion, contradictory answers trapped Siya in her own web of lies

During the trek, Siya signalled Chaudhary, who then allegedly pushed Ketan into a 400-foot gorge, resulting in his death, investigators said. So, with this in view both Siya and Chaudhary have been accused of conspiring to carry out the murder.

(With inputs from agencies)