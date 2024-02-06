Love Triangle, Intimate Pics Kills Pune Man In Guwahati’s Five-Star Hotel; Here’s How Cops Solved The Case

The police have charged two people with the murder of the youth who were nabbed from Azara while they were trying to flee the city. The accused have been identified as Vikas Kumar Shaw and Anjali Shaw, both residents of Kolkata.

Guwahati: An alleged “love triangle” took a dark turn when it ended in a brutal murder at a five-star hotel in Guwahati. The victim, Sandip Suresh Kamble, a car dealer from Pune, was found dead at the Azara hotel near Guwahati airport. Hotel staff discovered him lying on the floor of his room, bleeding profusely from his nose. According to local media reports, the incident occurred on Monday and was swiftly solved by the police before the accused could escape to Kolkata.

The accused, Anjali Shaw and her boyfriend Rakesh Shaw, had planned to board a flight to Kolkata later that night. However, their arrest was made possible due to the prompt response of the police.

As per NDTV report, Anjali, who worked at a restaurant at the Kolkata airport, had been in a relationship with Kamble since they met at the airport last year. This caused complications as Anjali was already in a relationship with Rakesh, who had been pressuring her to marry him. The situation became even more complicated when Anjali revealed during her interrogation that Kamble had intimate pictures of her on his phone.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Anjali and Rakesh planned to confront Kamble about the photos. Initially, they had planned to meet at the Kolkata airport, but Kamble changed the location to Guwahati, where he booked a room in a luxurious five-star hotel.

The love triangle took a tragic turn when the confrontation escalated into violence, resulting in Kamble’s death. The exact details of the incident are still under investigation. Anjali and Rakesh were arrested near the hotel before they could board the 9:15 pm flight to Kolkata.

The police said that the body was recovered from the 9th floor of Radisson Blu hotel following which a probe has been initiated.

The investigation so far has revealed that the couple travelled to the city with the target of killing Kamble, who is suspected to be the woman’s former boyfriend.

