Mumbai: As many as three people were killed and six suffered severe injuries after seven vehicles rammed into each other on Monday morning near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place around 5:30 am in the morning where a truck carrying chicken was dashed from behind and later other vehicles collided with each other.

Meanwhile, rescue agencies were immediately rushed to the spot and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.