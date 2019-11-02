New Delhi: Pune Municipal Corporation has announced its decision to undertake repair and restoration work in river Ambil Odha of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, stated a report.

“The repair and restoration works would include deepening and cleaning of the channel of the nullah,” Shantanu Goyal, the additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation was quoted by a Times of India report as saying on Friday. The reparation work is undertaken in an attempt to improve the water carrying capacity of the river and ensure that the safety of residents is not compromised. The work will start in a couple of months.

On September 25, the flooding of the river claimed the lives of six lives as it inundated the Tangewala society near Aranyeshwar of Pune. The September deluge had also inundated the parking lot of Treasure Park society, causing damage to more than 600 vehicles. Some of those who suffered were residents of the Gururaj society, those in and around Sinhagad and Satara Road, Sahakarnagar, Bibvewadi, Ambegaon, Katraj and Kondhwa, stated a report.