Pune murder case: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, says: ‘Parents cannot be…’

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to the Pune murder case involving Ketan Agarwal, offering her perspective on personal responsibility, parenting and the public debate surrounding the incident.

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Kangana Ranaut on Pune's Ketan Agarwal murder case (PC: Twitter)

The shocking murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has sparked widespread debate across the country, with several public figures sharing their views on the tragic incident. The latest to react is actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who spoke about the growing tendency to blame parents whenever young people are accused of serious crimes. Instead of holding families responsible, Kangana pointed towards changing social influences and the impact of digital platforms in shaping modern behaviour. Her remarks have generated fresh discussions online as the investigation into the high-profile murder case continues.

Kangana Ranaut shares her views on the Pune murder case

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana reacted to the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, whose fiancée, Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested in connection with the case.

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote: “These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM/AI or real life. Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions.”

See Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story here

What is the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

According to investigators, 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal allegedly lost his life on June 18, after being pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Police have arrested his fiancée Siya Goyal along with her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary. Both are currently in judicial custody while the investigation continues.

Ketan and Siya had announced their engagement earlier this year and were reportedly preparing for a lavish wedding scheduled for November. Reports claim the families had already booked a palace in Jaipur worth Rs 17 crore and arranged two private aircraft to transport guests for the celebrations.

Police reveal details of the investigation

As per NDTV reports, investigators allege that the accused first attempted to kill Ketan on June 14 by pushing him from the fort. However, he reportedly survived after grabbing onto a nearby bush. Police claim Siya then distracted him by pretending she had spotted a snake before helping him leave the area. A few days later, investigators allege Siya convinced Ketan to revisit the same location. This time, police say Chetan Chaudhary was also present.

According to the investigation, both allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, leading to his death. Initially, the incident was believed to be an accidental fall after Siya reportedly told authorities that Ketan had slipped while taking photographs in strong winds. However, investigators later became suspicious after observing inconsistencies in her statements and behaviour.

Evidence gathered during the investigation

As the investigation progressed, police reportedly discovered that Siya and Chetan had exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls over the past seven months. Investigators also claim the two had prepared multiple backup plans in case their alleged attempt to kill Ketan failed. During questioning, reports suggest both accused blamed each other for planning the crime. Authorities continue to examine digital evidence, witness statements and forensic findings as the case moves forward through the legal process.