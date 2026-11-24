Pune murder: Infosys engineer kills live-in partner over suspected affair, spends entire night beside her body before calling police

A Pune-based software engineer allegedly killed his live-in partner following an argument over a suspected affair. He reportedly stayed beside her body throughout the night before calling the police the next morning.

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Pune murder: Techie kills girlfriend over suspected affair, makes chilling call to police next morning (Image: AI/Representational)

A software engineer allegedly beat his live-in partner to death following an argument at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune’s Hinjewadi area. The accused reportedly stayed beside her body throughout the night before calling the police the next morning and asking for an ambulance. The victim, identified as Komal Dahale, was a software engineer working with Wipro. The accused, Shubham Kalbande, was employed with Infosys. Both were working in Pune’s IT hub, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti, Hinjewadi. Komal was originally from Wardha district in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, while Shubham hailed from Buldhana district.

According to preliminary police investigations, the two had known each other through their profession and had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years. They had also been living together for the past two to three years. Their families reportedly knew about their relationship and had agreed to their marriage.

Argument over suspected affair allegedly led to murder

Police said the couple had been having frequent arguments over the past few months. Komal reportedly suspected that Shubham was involved with another woman, which had become a source of tension between them.

On Sunday night, the couple went out for dinner and later returned to Komal’s PG accommodation. An argument reportedly broke out between them around 12:30 am. The disagreement soon turned violent. Around 3 am, Shubham allegedly lost his temper and repeatedly punched and assaulted Komal with his hands, causing fatal injuries, police said.

He reportedly remained in the room beside her body for several hours instead of informing the authorities immediately.

Around 6:30 am, Shubham contacted the police and requested an ambulance after Komal became unresponsive. Police personnel reached the PG accommodation and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Accused arrested, police probe underway

Following an initial investigation, police arrested Shubham for his alleged involvement in Komal’s death. He has been booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to reports.

Investigators found swelling around Komal’s eyes and other parts of her body. Police said no weapon was used in the alleged assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradeep Jadhav said the exact cause of death would be established through the post-mortem examination. Police are also examining statements from people who were present with the couple before the incident, including Komal’s roommate.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)