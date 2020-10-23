New Delhi: An owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune went missing on Friday. The 64-year-old chairman of Pashankar Auto, Gautam Pashankar, left behind a note saying nobody should be held responsible for his actions. Also Read - 3 Booked for Holding Dandiya Event in Pune Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

A probe into the matter has been launched. A missing person complaint has also been lodged. However, the whereabouts of the man has not been ascertained yet.

"Pashankar went missing on October 21. We have recovered a note in which he has stated that he has been suffering losses in the business since the last two-three years and because of his decisions, his children are facing troubles," a senior officer from Shivajinagar police station told news agency PTI.

“The note says that nobody should be responsible for his disappearance or suicide,” he said.

The police have registered a missing person complaint and launched a search, the office said.