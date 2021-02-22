New Delhi: A day after a fresh night curfew was reimposed in the Pune district of Maharashtra, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that no new lockdown will be implemented in the city as of now. However, he asserted that the policy on micro containment zones is expected to be back soon to contain the spread of coronavirus cases. Mohal, in a tweet, said that the decision was taken at the recent meeting with the district guardian minister Ajit Pawar. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra: Week-long Lockdown, Night Curfew Return in Some Areas From Today After Rise in COVID Cases | Key Points

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane has issued a directive asking officials to ensure mandatory use of masks and hand-sanitizers at marriage halls, cultural halls, entertainment places, multi-purpose halls, religious and spiritual places, social, educational and political meeting places.

Besides, divisional office chiefs have also been asked to set up new micro containment zones.

Partial Lockdown in Nagpur

Earlier in the day, the partial lockdown was imposed in Nagpur to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut made the announcement of fresh restrictions on Monday (February 22). The new COVID guidelines in Nagpur will be in place till March 7.

Lockdown Till March 1

Apart from that several districts of Maharashtra were placed under lockdown from today. Amravati district in the Vidarbha region, one of the worst COVID-19-hit areas in the state was placed under a week-long lockdown again from 8 pm today. The restrictions will be in place till March 1.