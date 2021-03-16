Pune: A major fire broke in an old fruit and vegetable market in Pune early Tuesday morning, destroying at least 25 shops. There was no report of any casualty. The fire broke out around 4 am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area in Maharashtra, a fire official said. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021: Subject-Wise Question Banks Released. Download Links And Steps Here

At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze. "After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the blaze was doused in half-an-hour," news agency PTI quoted Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department chief Prashant Ranpise as saying.

No one was injured, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.