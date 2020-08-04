Pune Unlock 3.0 News: The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have clarified that the night curfew in the city has been lifted. This is for the first time since March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first nationwide lockdown, that no fresh order will be issued for night restrictions in the city. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones List: Total Count Now 75; Essential Shops to Operate in 2 Shifts | Read Details

Notably, in its guidelines for Unlock 3.0 announced last Wednesday, the Centre had done away with night curfew. However, the Maharashtra government order, which came later, made no mention of whether night curfew would continue in the state or not.

The state government directives, however, also gave local authorities the power to make variations within the broader guidelines, as per the ground situation. Following this, the police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have clarified that the provision of night curfew, from 10 PM to 5 AM, has been lifted.

However, the police added, that, if required, the curfew would be brought back, and urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety, physical distancing and sanitising norms.

Notably, there are 75 containment zones in Pune as of now. Meanwhile, nearly 500 police personnel from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have tested positive for coronavirus thus far.

Pune has thus far reported over 90,000 cases of coronavirus. Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is an industrial township close to Pune, has reported over 20,000 cases thus far.