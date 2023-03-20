Home

Pune: Water Supply Disruption in These Parts of The City on March 23 | Deets Here

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday released a press statement and announced water cuts in Aundh, Khadki, Pune Airport, and Pune University areas on Thursday, March 23.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “The plans to install a flow meter on the 1,200 mm line between Parvati and SNDT. The work of connecting the water line to Chhatushringi tank is also in progress. Areas that depend on these networks will not have water supply on Thursday.”

Here are the areas which are likely to get affected:

Aundh

Bopodi

Some parts of Khadki Cantonment

Abhimanshree Society

ITI Road

Pachati

Pune University area

Bhau Patil Road

Baner Road

Bhosale Nagar

Alandi Road

Tingrenagar

Pune Airport

Lohegaon

Kharadi bypass Road

