Pune: Water Supply Disruption in These Parts of The City on March 23 | Deets Here
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday released a press statement and announced water cuts in Aundh, Khadki, Pune Airport, and Pune University areas on Thursday, March 23. PMC water d
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday released a press statement and announced water cuts in Aundh, Khadki, Pune Airport, and Pune University areas on Thursday, March 23.
Also Read:
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “The plans to install a flow meter on the 1,200 mm line between Parvati and SNDT. The work of connecting the water line to Chhatushringi tank is also in progress. Areas that depend on these networks will not have water supply on Thursday.”
You may like to read
Here are the areas which are likely to get affected:
- Aundh
- Bopodi
- Some parts of Khadki Cantonment
- Abhimanshree Society
- ITI Road
- Pachati
- Pune University area
- Bhau Patil Road
- Baner Road
- Bhosale Nagar
- Alandi Road
- Tingrenagar
- Pune Airport
- Lohegaon
- Kharadi bypass Road
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.