Pune: Attention Pune city. We have some important news for you regarding the water supply which is going to be disrupted in the city. According to the water department of the civic body, Pune Municipal Corporation, there will be no water supply on Thursday(Nov 11, 2021) in some parts of Pune city, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The places in Pune where the water supply would be affected on Thursday are

Pune Camp

Mundhwa

Koregaon Park

Wanowrie areas

Pune station area

Mula road

Tadiwala road

Race Course area

Kondhwa

Hadapsar

Mohammadwadi

Kalepadal

Solapur road

Satavawadi areas.

Earlier on Monday, the water department released a press note regarding the same. The above areas are solely dependent on the Cantonment water treatment plant. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC), the electric work will be undertaken at the cantonment water treatment plant. Due to this reason the water supply will be affected in these areas on Thursday.