Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise candidates' names

Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Pune Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections.

Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results
Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise candidates’ names

The Pune Zilla Parishad election results 2026 are scheduled to be declared on Monday, February 9 by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as many as 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Pune Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Ankush Sakharam Amale Nationalist Congress Party 1 10428
Mohit Sudam Dhamale Nationalist Congress Party 2 11275
Sharadrao Kisan Lende Nationalist Congress Party 3 9185
Pandurang Tukaram Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 4 12150
Ashatai Dattatray Buchake Shivsena 5 12698
Gulab Vitthal Parkhe Shivsena 6 8684
Devram Sakharam Lande Shivsena 7 8289
Rupa Jayant Jagdale Nationalist Congress Party 8 10301
Devidas Dattatray Darekar Shivsena 9 11024
Tulsi Sachin Bhor Nationalist Congress Party 10 12686
Vivek Prataprao Walsepatil Nationalist Congress Party 11 13883
Aruna Dattatray Thorat Nationalist Congress Party 12 12486
Sunita Sonbhau Gawade Nationalist Congress Party 13 13020
Rajendra Ranjit Jagdale Nationalist Congress Party 14 13529
Swati Dattatraya Pachundkar Nationalist Congress Party 15 13847
Savita Eknath Bagate Nationalist Congress Party 16 11589
Kusum Dhairyashil Mandhare Nationalist Congress Party 17 11706
Rekha Mangaldas Bandal Lokshahi Kranti Aaghadi 18 12985
Sujata Ashokrao Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 19 15854
Atul Mahadev Deshmukh Bhartiya Janata Party 20 10809
Tanuja Sandip Ghanwat Shivsena 21 12554
Babaji Ramchandra Kale Shivsena 22 14331
Nirmala Sukhadev Pansare Nationalist Congress Party 23 15476
Dipali Keshav Kale Nationalist Congress Party 24 10532
Rupali Shrikant Kad Shivsena 25 7685
Sharad Anandrao Bute Bhartiya Janata Party 26 12709
Shobha Sudam Kadam Nationalist Congress Party 27 11566
Nitin Annasaheb Marathe Bhartiya Janata Party 28 12275
Baburao Abaji Waikar Nationalist Congress Party 29 10389
Kusum Dnyaneshwar Kashikar Nationalist Congress Party 30 8003
Alka Ganesh Dhanivale Bhartiya Janata Party 31 13829
Sagar Kisan Katkar Shivsena 32 11892
Shankar Hiraman Mandekar Nationalist Congress Party 33 9472
Anjali Dnyanoba Kamble Nationalist Congress Party 34 9674
Mangal Nitin Jangam Nationalist Congress Party 35 6544
Dnyaneshwar Pandharinath Katke Shivsena 36 14279
Kalpana Subhash Jagtap Nationalist Congress Party 37 14258
Kirti Amit Kanchan Nationalist Congress Party 38 11981
Sunanda Raghunath Shelar Independent 39 9892
Archana Pravin Kamthe Nationalist Congress Party 40 7636
Dilip Parshuram Ghule Nationalist Congress Party 41 7844
Vandana Mahadev Kodre Bhartiya Janata Party 42 6149
Surekha Shailendra Choure Nationalist Congress Party 43 8346
Jayshri Satyavan Bhumkar Bhartiya Janata Party 44 7397
Jayshree Babasaheb Pokale Bhartiya Janata Party 45 6385
Anita Tukaram Ingale Nationalist Congress Party 46 12469
Pooja Navnath Parge Nationalist Congress Party 47 9275
Poonam Nanasaheb Dalavi Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 48 10557
Rani Harshal Shelke Nationalist Congress Party 49 13183
Laxman Balkrushna Satpute Nationalist Congress Party 50 12126
Veerdhaval Krushnrao Jagdale Nationalist Congress Party 51 12933
Sarika Rajendra Pansare Nationalist Congress Party 52 13379
Ganesh Bhiku Kadam Nationalist Congress Party 53 14212
Jyoti Rajaram Zende Shivsena 54 11092
Dataatraya Maruti Zurange Indian National Congress 55 11064
Dilip Sopan Yadav Shivsena 56 11631
Shalini Shivaji Pawar Shivsena 57 9201
Amol Ulhas Nalawade Indian National Congress 58 5564
Dinkar Sonaba Dharpale Indian National Congress 59 4287
Shalaka Kuldip Konde Shivsena 60 12825
Vitthal Dinkar Awale Indian National Congress 61 14187
Ranjit Shivajirao Shivatare Nationalist Congress Party 62 17731
Bharat Malhari Khaire Nationalist Congress Party 63 16770
Rohit Rajendra Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 64 19617
Rohini Raviraj Taware Nationalist Congress Party 65 18497
Vishwas Narayan Devkate Nationalist Congress Party 66 12839
Pramod Bhagvanrao Kakade Nationalist Congress Party 67 18089
Minakshi Kiran Taware Nationalist Congress Party 68 17145
Hanumant Kalyanrao Bandgar Nationalist Congress Party 69 11135
Pravinkumar Dashrath Mane Nationalist Congress Party 70 15644
Abhijit Rajendra Tambile Nationalist Congress Party 71 14561
Bharati Mohan Dudhal Indian National Congress 72 13445
Vaishali Prataprao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 73 13873
Sagar Malhari Bhosale Indian National Congress 74 12436
Ratnaprabha Shahajirao Patil Indian National Congress 75 15577

