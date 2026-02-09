By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise candidates’ names
Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Pune Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections.
Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Pune Zilla Parishad election results 2026 are scheduled to be declared on Monday, February 9 by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as many as 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis.
Pune Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|Ward
|Votes
|Ankush Sakharam Amale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|1
|10428
|Mohit Sudam Dhamale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|2
|11275
|Sharadrao Kisan Lende
|Nationalist Congress Party
|3
|9185
|Pandurang Tukaram Pawar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|4
|12150
|Ashatai Dattatray Buchake
|Shivsena
|5
|12698
|Gulab Vitthal Parkhe
|Shivsena
|6
|8684
|Devram Sakharam Lande
|Shivsena
|7
|8289
|Rupa Jayant Jagdale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|8
|10301
|Devidas Dattatray Darekar
|Shivsena
|9
|11024
|Tulsi Sachin Bhor
|Nationalist Congress Party
|10
|12686
|Vivek Prataprao Walsepatil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|11
|13883
|Aruna Dattatray Thorat
|Nationalist Congress Party
|12
|12486
|Sunita Sonbhau Gawade
|Nationalist Congress Party
|13
|13020
|Rajendra Ranjit Jagdale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|14
|13529
|Swati Dattatraya Pachundkar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|15
|13847
|Savita Eknath Bagate
|Nationalist Congress Party
|16
|11589
|Kusum Dhairyashil Mandhare
|Nationalist Congress Party
|17
|11706
|Rekha Mangaldas Bandal
|Lokshahi Kranti Aaghadi
|18
|12985
|Sujata Ashokrao Pawar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|19
|15854
|Atul Mahadev Deshmukh
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|20
|10809
|Tanuja Sandip Ghanwat
|Shivsena
|21
|12554
|Babaji Ramchandra Kale
|Shivsena
|22
|14331
|Nirmala Sukhadev Pansare
|Nationalist Congress Party
|23
|15476
|Dipali Keshav Kale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|24
|10532
|Rupali Shrikant Kad
|Shivsena
|25
|7685
|Sharad Anandrao Bute
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|26
|12709
|Shobha Sudam Kadam
|Nationalist Congress Party
|27
|11566
|Nitin Annasaheb Marathe
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|28
|12275
|Baburao Abaji Waikar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|29
|10389
|Kusum Dnyaneshwar Kashikar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|30
|8003
|Alka Ganesh Dhanivale
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|31
|13829
|Sagar Kisan Katkar
|Shivsena
|32
|11892
|Shankar Hiraman Mandekar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|33
|9472
|Anjali Dnyanoba Kamble
|Nationalist Congress Party
|34
|9674
|Mangal Nitin Jangam
|Nationalist Congress Party
|35
|6544
|Dnyaneshwar Pandharinath Katke
|Shivsena
|36
|14279
|Kalpana Subhash Jagtap
|Nationalist Congress Party
|37
|14258
|Kirti Amit Kanchan
|Nationalist Congress Party
|38
|11981
|Sunanda Raghunath Shelar
|Independent
|39
|9892
|Archana Pravin Kamthe
|Nationalist Congress Party
|40
|7636
|Dilip Parshuram Ghule
|Nationalist Congress Party
|41
|7844
|Vandana Mahadev Kodre
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|42
|6149
|Surekha Shailendra Choure
|Nationalist Congress Party
|43
|8346
|Jayshri Satyavan Bhumkar
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|44
|7397
|Jayshree Babasaheb Pokale
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|45
|6385
|Anita Tukaram Ingale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|46
|12469
|Pooja Navnath Parge
|Nationalist Congress Party
|47
|9275
|Poonam Nanasaheb Dalavi
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|48
|10557
|Rani Harshal Shelke
|Nationalist Congress Party
|49
|13183
|Laxman Balkrushna Satpute
|Nationalist Congress Party
|50
|12126
|Veerdhaval Krushnrao Jagdale
|Nationalist Congress Party
|51
|12933
|Sarika Rajendra Pansare
|Nationalist Congress Party
|52
|13379
|Ganesh Bhiku Kadam
|Nationalist Congress Party
|53
|14212
|Jyoti Rajaram Zende
|Shivsena
|54
|11092
|Dataatraya Maruti Zurange
|Indian National Congress
|55
|11064
|Dilip Sopan Yadav
|Shivsena
|56
|11631
|Shalini Shivaji Pawar
|Shivsena
|57
|9201
|Amol Ulhas Nalawade
|Indian National Congress
|58
|5564
|Dinkar Sonaba Dharpale
|Indian National Congress
|59
|4287
|Shalaka Kuldip Konde
|Shivsena
|60
|12825
|Vitthal Dinkar Awale
|Indian National Congress
|61
|14187
|Ranjit Shivajirao Shivatare
|Nationalist Congress Party
|62
|17731
|Bharat Malhari Khaire
|Nationalist Congress Party
|63
|16770
|Rohit Rajendra Pawar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|64
|19617
|Rohini Raviraj Taware
|Nationalist Congress Party
|65
|18497
|Vishwas Narayan Devkate
|Nationalist Congress Party
|66
|12839
|Pramod Bhagvanrao Kakade
|Nationalist Congress Party
|67
|18089
|Minakshi Kiran Taware
|Nationalist Congress Party
|68
|17145
|Hanumant Kalyanrao Bandgar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|69
|11135
|Pravinkumar Dashrath Mane
|Nationalist Congress Party
|70
|15644
|Abhijit Rajendra Tambile
|Nationalist Congress Party
|71
|14561
|Bharati Mohan Dudhal
|Indian National Congress
|72
|13445
|Vaishali Prataprao Patil
|Nationalist Congress Party
|73
|13873
|Sagar Malhari Bhosale
|Indian National Congress
|74
|12436
|Ratnaprabha Shahajirao Patil
|Indian National Congress
|75
|15577
