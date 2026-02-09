Home

Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise candidates names

Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Pune Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections.

Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Pune Zilla Parishad election results 2026 are scheduled to be declared on Monday, February 9 by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as many as 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Pune Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes Ankush Sakharam Amale Nationalist Congress Party 1 10428 Mohit Sudam Dhamale Nationalist Congress Party 2 11275 Sharadrao Kisan Lende Nationalist Congress Party 3 9185 Pandurang Tukaram Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 4 12150 Ashatai Dattatray Buchake Shivsena 5 12698 Gulab Vitthal Parkhe Shivsena 6 8684 Devram Sakharam Lande Shivsena 7 8289 Rupa Jayant Jagdale Nationalist Congress Party 8 10301 Devidas Dattatray Darekar Shivsena 9 11024 Tulsi Sachin Bhor Nationalist Congress Party 10 12686 Vivek Prataprao Walsepatil Nationalist Congress Party 11 13883 Aruna Dattatray Thorat Nationalist Congress Party 12 12486 Sunita Sonbhau Gawade Nationalist Congress Party 13 13020 Rajendra Ranjit Jagdale Nationalist Congress Party 14 13529 Swati Dattatraya Pachundkar Nationalist Congress Party 15 13847 Savita Eknath Bagate Nationalist Congress Party 16 11589 Kusum Dhairyashil Mandhare Nationalist Congress Party 17 11706 Rekha Mangaldas Bandal Lokshahi Kranti Aaghadi 18 12985 Sujata Ashokrao Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 19 15854 Atul Mahadev Deshmukh Bhartiya Janata Party 20 10809 Tanuja Sandip Ghanwat Shivsena 21 12554 Babaji Ramchandra Kale Shivsena 22 14331 Nirmala Sukhadev Pansare Nationalist Congress Party 23 15476 Dipali Keshav Kale Nationalist Congress Party 24 10532 Rupali Shrikant Kad Shivsena 25 7685 Sharad Anandrao Bute Bhartiya Janata Party 26 12709 Shobha Sudam Kadam Nationalist Congress Party 27 11566 Nitin Annasaheb Marathe Bhartiya Janata Party 28 12275 Baburao Abaji Waikar Nationalist Congress Party 29 10389 Kusum Dnyaneshwar Kashikar Nationalist Congress Party 30 8003 Alka Ganesh Dhanivale Bhartiya Janata Party 31 13829 Sagar Kisan Katkar Shivsena 32 11892 Shankar Hiraman Mandekar Nationalist Congress Party 33 9472 Anjali Dnyanoba Kamble Nationalist Congress Party 34 9674 Mangal Nitin Jangam Nationalist Congress Party 35 6544 Dnyaneshwar Pandharinath Katke Shivsena 36 14279 Kalpana Subhash Jagtap Nationalist Congress Party 37 14258 Kirti Amit Kanchan Nationalist Congress Party 38 11981 Sunanda Raghunath Shelar Independent 39 9892 Archana Pravin Kamthe Nationalist Congress Party 40 7636 Dilip Parshuram Ghule Nationalist Congress Party 41 7844 Vandana Mahadev Kodre Bhartiya Janata Party 42 6149 Surekha Shailendra Choure Nationalist Congress Party 43 8346 Jayshri Satyavan Bhumkar Bhartiya Janata Party 44 7397 Jayshree Babasaheb Pokale Bhartiya Janata Party 45 6385 Anita Tukaram Ingale Nationalist Congress Party 46 12469 Pooja Navnath Parge Nationalist Congress Party 47 9275 Poonam Nanasaheb Dalavi Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 48 10557 Rani Harshal Shelke Nationalist Congress Party 49 13183 Laxman Balkrushna Satpute Nationalist Congress Party 50 12126 Veerdhaval Krushnrao Jagdale Nationalist Congress Party 51 12933 Sarika Rajendra Pansare Nationalist Congress Party 52 13379 Ganesh Bhiku Kadam Nationalist Congress Party 53 14212 Jyoti Rajaram Zende Shivsena 54 11092 Dataatraya Maruti Zurange Indian National Congress 55 11064 Dilip Sopan Yadav Shivsena 56 11631 Shalini Shivaji Pawar Shivsena 57 9201 Amol Ulhas Nalawade Indian National Congress 58 5564 Dinkar Sonaba Dharpale Indian National Congress 59 4287 Shalaka Kuldip Konde Shivsena 60 12825 Vitthal Dinkar Awale Indian National Congress 61 14187 Ranjit Shivajirao Shivatare Nationalist Congress Party 62 17731 Bharat Malhari Khaire Nationalist Congress Party 63 16770 Rohit Rajendra Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 64 19617 Rohini Raviraj Taware Nationalist Congress Party 65 18497 Vishwas Narayan Devkate Nationalist Congress Party 66 12839 Pramod Bhagvanrao Kakade Nationalist Congress Party 67 18089 Minakshi Kiran Taware Nationalist Congress Party 68 17145 Hanumant Kalyanrao Bandgar Nationalist Congress Party 69 11135 Pravinkumar Dashrath Mane Nationalist Congress Party 70 15644 Abhijit Rajendra Tambile Nationalist Congress Party 71 14561 Bharati Mohan Dudhal Indian National Congress 72 13445 Vaishali Prataprao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 73 13873 Sagar Malhari Bhosale Indian National Congress 74 12436 Ratnaprabha Shahajirao Patil Indian National Congress 75 15577

