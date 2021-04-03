Pune: Pune’s District Information Officer (DIO) Rajendra Sarag succumbed to the coronavirus infection at the Sassoon General Hospital here on Saturday morning, a senior official said. He was 54. Sarag had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was admitted to the hospital, where he breathed his last, he said. Sarag, a Maharashtra government official, had served at information offices in different districts of the state. Also Read - 10 Offbeat Destinations Near Mumbai For A Fun-Filled Weekend Getaway

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "We deeply mourn the death of Rajendra Sarag due to COVID-19. Over the last few days, doctors and paramedical team of Sasson Hospital tried their best to save his life. It is painful as we have lost such an officer."

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,086 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,51,508, an official said on Friday. The day also saw 58 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged, he added.

Pune city accounted for 4,653 of the new cases, and its tally stands at 2,78,099, while the addition was 2,453 in Pimpri Chinchwad, which has an infection count of 1,44,714 now, the official said.

The number of cases in the district’s rural and cantonment areas was 1,28,695, he added.