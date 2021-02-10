Chamoli Tragedy Latest Updates: At this time of grief and loss that the people of Uttarakhand’s Garhwal are facing due to the glacier burst, people in Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli believe that the removal of the village temple was the main reason of the tragedy. They believed and said that the removal of the temple attracted the wrath of the ‘devi’ (goddess), leading to a trail of devastations in the area. Also Read - Uttarakhand Weather Update: No Adverse Conditions Over Affected Areas on Feb 7-8, Says IMD

The same belief among the locals emerged when the disaster struck the area in 2013. People belived that the displacement of Dhari Devi's shrine near Srinagar in Rudraprayag district, which was being moved to avoid its submersion due to a hydel power project that was coming up in the vicinity. And people believed that the deity should not have been disturbed. After the disaster, the locals believed that the main temple was washed away in the flash flood, clearly indicating the deity's wrath.

Earlier in the day, the rescue team said that they are using drones and remote-sensing equipment to intensify efforts to reach the 25-35 men trapped in a sludge-choked tunnel since the Uttarakhand glacier disaster three days ago. They also stated that more than 170 remained missing, hopes of finding them alive fading with every passing hour.

The multi-agency rescue operation at the NTPC hydel project site has been going on uninterrupted since Sunday, when a possible glacier break in the upper reaches of the Himalayas triggered an avalanche and floods in the Alaknanda river system, with no breakthrough in sight, officials said.

As per updates, 32 bodies have been recovered from different places in the disaster-hit areas of Chamoli district so far. Eight bodies have been identified and 174 people are still missing, the State Emergency Control Centre in Dehradun said.

More than 600 Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are engaged in the search-and-rescue operations.