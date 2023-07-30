Home

News

India

Punjab: 2 Ludhiana Men Swept Away In Sutlej River Wash Ashore in Pakistan

Punjab: 2 Ludhiana Men Swept Away In Sutlej River Wash Ashore in Pakistan

The ravaging Sutlej river, which encompasses the village on three sides, inundated agriculture fields and residential areas, villagers said.

People wade through a flood affected area in Mandi Chohlian village after breach in Sutlej River embankment, in Jalandhar, Monday, July 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Ferozepur, Punjab: Two men belonging to a border village in Punjab’s Ludhiana were swept away in the swollen Sutlej river and washed ashore in Pakistan where they were apprehended by the neighbouring country’s authorities. According to the police, Ratanpal and Havinder Singh, residents of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana’s Jagraon village, were taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and the Border Security Force (BSF) was subsequently informed.

Trending Now

An official it is still unclear how the duo washed ashore in Ferozepur from Ludhiana, adding that the exact circumstances and sequence of events would become clear once the duo is handed over to the Indian authorities.

“We received information on Saturday that two people, who were stated to have been swept away by the river to the Pakistani side, were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers,” the police official told news agency PTI.

He said that the BSF and the Pakistani Rangers held flag meetings in this regard on Saturday and Sunday.

Swollen Sutlej ravages border villages

Meanwhile, the swollen Sutlej river has inundated villages along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab with flood waters ravaging the Kaluwala hamlet in Ferozpur district. The floods have destroyed crops and homes as well as displaced the residents who are now staring at a bleak future after losing everything in the deluge.

“Several houses in the village have collapsed and there are many others that have been partially damaged. I had sown paddy in over 2.5 acres. My entire crop has been destroyed and the house can collapse at any time,” 60-year-old Chiman Singh, one of many displaced residents from the village who are currently taking shelter at a government school since the deluge ravaged their village.

The ravaging Sutlej river, which encompasses the village on three sides, inundated agriculture fields and residential areas, villagers said. The river was in spate following the recent heavy downpour that lashed many parts of Punjab.

After the river water flooded many areas in the village, several villagers shifted to the government primary school where a relief camp was set up for the affected people.

‘How will we survive?’

“I am not just concerned about the present situation but also worried about the future of my family,” said Chiman Singh, who is living at the school with his wife Rano Bai and their son Jagdish.

“How will I survive with my crop being destroyed?” he asked.

Every time the Sutlej is in spate, the villagers have to bear the brunt, said the villagers.

Swarn Singh (62), another resident of the village, has also taken shelter in the school with his family members.

“We had to leave the house with our belongings. There are lots of poisonous insects and even snakes in the floodwater due to which we are at risk at all times,” said Swaran Singh.

“We are hoping that the situation will improve soon so that we can go back to our homes,” he added.

Nishan Singh, another marginal farmer in the village, said he spent whatever little he had on sowing paddy. “Now, I have nothing left,” he said.

Several non-government organisations, along with the district administration, are providing food and shelter to the flood victims.

‘No dearth of supplies’

Red Cross Society Secretary Ashok Behl said there is no dearth of supplies.

“We have provided enough water and food and even regular medical camps are being held,” said Behl.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Nineteen districts — Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Pathankot and Bathinda — were affected by the floods.

At least 44 people were killed and 22 injured in the heavy rain and floods while more than 1,200 people are staying in 159 relief camps.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES