Chandigarh: Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said on Saturday that around 25 lakh domestic consumers in Punjab have got a “Zero” electricity bill. Harbhajan Singh told the media in Amritsar that this is the first time the government is fulfilling its election promises in the initial year itself, “otherwise governments have been fulfilling election promises only in the last year of their tenure”. Harbhajan Singh said that due to the relief given by the Punjab government of 300 units per month, the electricity bills of 25 lakh domestic consumers of the state have been “zero”.Also Read - Akali Dal Announces Major Structural Changes: From One Family, One Ticket Policy To More Space For Youth, Women; Details Here

The minister said that neither caste nor religion was made a basis under the electricity amnesty scheme adding that every household consumer who consumes up to 600 units of electricity in two months will get a “zero” electricity bill. If one uses more electricity than this, then one will have to pay the entire electricity bill. Also Read - Shocking: Woman Killed After Being Thrown Off Train In Sex Assault Bid, Case Registered

The Power Minister also said due to the two-month bill circle with electricity waiver, consumers are getting 600 units of free electricity, which is more than the requirement of every normal household. Also Read - Digital Punjab: Get Birth or Death Certificates On WhatsApp/Email. Details Here

He said that due to the electricity waiver given from July 1, out of the bills that have come in August, 25 lakh consumers will not have to pay the bill. He added that out of the total 72 lakh domestic consumers, bills were sent to 42 lakh consumers, out of which 25 lakh families have received zero bills. Apart from this, 34 lakh families have got the benefit of subsidised electricity at Rs 3 per unit.