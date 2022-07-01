All Punjab Households To Get 300 Units Of Free Electricity From Today: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the state government would be providing 300 units of free electricity every month to every household starting Friday, July 1. “The guarantee of providing free electricity up to 300 units has started from today. This means that people will get zero amount bills. All electricity bills prior to 31 Dec 2021 will be waived off,” said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann adding that his government has fulfilled the promise made before the assembly elections.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Against Agnipath Scheme, Demands Immediate Roll Back

“Previous governments used to make promises during elections. Five years would pass by the time promises were fulfilled but our government has set a new example in Punjab’s history. Today we are going to fulfill another guarantee given to Punjabis. From today, each family in Punjab will get 300 units of free electricity per month,” Mann said in a tweet. Also Read - India Records Over 18,000 Fresh Daily COVID Infections, 39 Deaths; Active Cases Cross 1 Lakh First Time Since Feb

पिछली सरकारें चुनाव के दौरान वादे करती थीं..वादे पूरे होते होते 5 साल पूरे निकल जाते थे पर हमारी सरकार ने पंजाब के इतिहास में नई मिसाल कायम की है.. आज पंजाबियों को दी एक और गारंटी पूरी करने जा रहे हैं आज से पूरे पंजाब में हर परिवार को हर महीने बिजली के 300 यूनिट मुफ्त मिलेंगे.. pic.twitter.com/5wspG9nga1 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 1, 2022

Also Read - Oh My God! Check Out These 5 Most Bizarre Places Of Worship In India

Election promise

Providing 300 units of free electricity to each household every month was one of the key promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Punjab government’s maiden budget

While presenting the Punjab government’s maiden budget on June 27, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The AAP government is fulfilling its first guarantee made to the people of Punjab by providing 300 units of domestic power supply per month free to all citizens of Punjab with effect from July 1. This will bring big relief to Punjabis, who are reeling under exorbitant power bills.”

“The state government had already planned to finance this scheme by cutting wasteful expenditure and through enhancement of own tax revenue,” Cheema said.

What did Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal say

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and Convener of the AAP tweeted, “Congratulations to the people of Punjab! From today people of Punjab will get 300 units of electricity free of cost. Lakhs of families will now have zero electricity bills every month. We have fulfilled our promise. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does what it says. People of Punjab will also get freedom from expensive electricity.”