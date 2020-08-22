New Delhi: At least five infiltrators were on Saturday shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) along the border with Pakistan in Punjab. The search operation is currenty on. Also Read - BSF Shoots Down Arms-Laden Pakistani Drone in Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua, Weapons Recovered

"Alert troops of 103 battalion of BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating International Border along Tarn Taran, Punjab.Upon being challenged to stop,intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly,5 intruders were shot. Search ops on," the BSF said in a statement.

