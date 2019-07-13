Amritsar: A 50-year-old school teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl inside the school premises in Neshta village of Punjab. Accused Ashwani Kumar has been sent to 14-days judicial custody, stated news agency ANI. More details are awaited.

“Yesterday, Rajinder Kaur recorded a statement before an inspector that both her daughters’ study in the school. The younger daughter aged four came home and complained of pain in the stomach. The daughter told her mother that a teacher there improperly touched her private parts,” DSP Arun Sharma told ANI about the crime.

In yet another incident this week, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two Punjab home guard jawans at Cholang railway station in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police said.

The accused, identified as Dilbagh Singh and Dharampal, posted at the railway station, were arrested and a rape case has been registered against them. The incident took place on Thursday morning when the minor girl was waiting for a train to go to her village near Mukerian, added the police.

(With Agency inputs)