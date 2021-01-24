The Punjab Aam Admi Party on Sunday that all their MLAs would move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border on January 25 to support the tractor parade of farmers. “All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on Jan 25 on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers,” the state party unit said as quoted by news agency ANI. Also Read - Over 300 Twitter Handles Generated From Pakistan to Disrupt Farmers' Tractor Rally, Claims Delhi Police

However, the party released a statement later and said that due to heavy traffic on the main roads across Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will leave for Delhi from their respective constituencies.

The Delhi Police on Sunday granted permission for the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Addressing the media on Sunday evening, Dependra Pathak,Special Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Delhi Police said that they have agreed to tractor rally allow the rally on January 26, maintaining the sanctity and security arrangements of the Republic Day celebrations.

“From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road & return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway,” Pathak said.

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

“Over 300 twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over,” Pathak said at a press conference.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

While police tried to convince farmer leaders to hold their tractor parade outside the national capital, they were adamant on holding the proposed rally on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road.

Earlier, there have been three rounds of meetings between the unions and police officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but it was during the fourth round of talks over the tractor parade on Friday where both sides reached an agreement.