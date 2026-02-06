Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar

Home

Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town, triggering political outrage and a major police investigation.

Jalandhar: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi, who was shot outside a gurudwara in Jalandhar earlier today, died of injuries on Friday. Oberoi was shot outside a Gurudwara in Model Town area by unidentified gunmen in the wee hours. Police sources have claimed that Oberoi was killed while parking his SUV outside the Gurudwara.

Local Leaders Disturbed at Shooting Outside Gurudwara

Gunmen allegedly shot AAP leader Lucky Oberoi outside a Gurudwara when he was arriving for ‘Namdhar’ (morning prayers). Reportedly, two men riding a two-wheeler suddenly shot at Oberoi near the gurudwara. Within seconds, Oberoi lay injured on the ground as several eyewitnesses claim that the attackers shot him eight to ten times without even allowing him time to realise what was happening.

Gunmen Shoot AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Outside Gurudwara in Jalandhar

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Oberoi sitting in his SUV. As he tried to park his vehicle outside the Gurudwara, two gunmen riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets at him point blank range, injuring him grievously.

VIDEO | Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Model Town, Jalandhar; probe underway. Visuals from the spot. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Punjab #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/laqDgjTU90 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2026

Shot Multiple Times, Oberoi Dies on Way to Hospital

Police sources have confirmed that the AAP leader succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital. Oberoi was taken to Fortis Hospital earlier today after he was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants.

Police Started Investigating the Murder Scene

Police are investigating the murder scene and have already collected gun pellets fired by the shooters. Officers also mentioned that CCTV footage of the area is being studied to spot the criminals who murdered AAP leader Lucky Oberoi.

Local Leaders Demand Justice for Oberoi’s Murder

AAP leaders claimed that Oberoi died around 7 pm today and left behind a wife and two children. Senior AAP leader Gajjan Singh Malhi alleged that Oberoi’s murder was planned. He added that the shooters knew about Oberoi’s daily routine of visiting the Gurudwara everyday and killing him.

AAP leaders are quick to demand justice for the murder of Lucky Oberoi. However, political opponents like SAD have also shared their grief over Oberoi’s murder and targeted Punjab’s law and order.

Shot Outside Gurudwara; Gunmen Still at Large

No arrests have been made in connection with Oberoi’s murder and police are yet to reveal the shooters’ identities. Investigation is underway and Punjab police have claimed that no party has officially taken responsibility for Oberoi’s murder.

Police added that political motives as well as personal enmity are being considered as leads to solve Lucky Oberoi’s murder. The Punjab police have urged citizens who have CCTV footage of the shooting to step forward.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

