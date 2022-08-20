Punjab: The Punjab and Haryana governments have together agreed to rename Chandigarh’s International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the icon of India’s freedom struggle. The agreement was reached during a meeting held between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday.Also Read - Punjab Approves 'One MLA-One Pension' Bill

After the meeting between the two governments, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said, "Punjab and Haryana agreed on the name of Chandigarh's international airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji. Had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue today."

चंडीगढ़ के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे का नाम शहीद भगत सिंह जी के नाम पर रखा जाएगा इस पर पंजाब और हरियाणा के बीच सहमति बनी… आज हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला के साथ इस मसले पर मीटिंग की pic.twitter.com/ahkSP6PTBr — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 20, 2022

This is not the first time that renaming the Chandigarh Airport after Bhagat Singh has been suggested. Earlier in 2016, the Haryana Assembly passed a resolution to name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh.