New Delhi: In the context of the ongoing saga of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on early Sunday morning said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has not given any relief to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and the court has not stayed the warrant of arrest adding that the Punjab Police has said in the court that they will not arrest Bagga till 11 am on May 10th.

Meanwhile, over the allegation by Bagga's family that he was not allowed to wear a turban (Bagga is a Sikh), the National Commission for Minorities on late Saturday said that they have written to the Punjab Chief Secretary seeking a report within seven days on Bagga not being allowed to wear a turban while he was arrested by the Punjab Police.

"We have written to the Punjab Chief Secretary seeking a report within seven days on BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga not being allowed to wear a turban while he was arrested by Punjab Police," said Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities.

Coming out in the support of Bagga, South Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya met the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and his father at their residence in the national capital earlier on Saturday.

“Punjab High Court held a midnight hearing on Saturday and directed the state police not to take any coercive action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga until the next date of hearing,” said Tejaswi Surya.

Taking to Twitter, Surya expressed his exhilaration and said one more victory for justice and rule of law while earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police sought a non-bailable warrant against Bagga from a local court.

Bagga had been arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday on the basis of a complaint filed by AAP leader Sunny Singh following which his father Preetpal Singh approached the Delhi Police. He alleged that his son was kidnapped by some armed persons. On this complaint, Delhi Police had registered an FIR for kidnapping.

