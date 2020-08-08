New Delhi: Even as many states are slowly reopening the economy in line with the Centre’s Unlock 3 guidelines, Punjab on Saturday announced more restrictions in cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Be Discharged Soon

As per the new advisory, night curfew will continue from 9 pm-5 am within municiapal limits of these three cities for all non-essential activities. However, essential activities including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted. Similarly, all industries running into 2-3 shifts will also remain open.

Restaurants, hotel, liquor vends and other hospitality units can remain open till 9 pm. Shops and shopping malls will open till 8 PM, the guidelines by the Punjab government read.

As of Friday, Punjab reported 1,063 coronavirus positive cases and 23 deaths within 24 hours, pushing the total COVID tally in the state to 21,930 and fatalities to 539.