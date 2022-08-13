Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday approved the ‘One MLA-one pension’ bill and issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab governor to a Bill in this regard. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, ”I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification.” The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move.Also Read - No Punjab Bandh Today, Valmiki Samaj Representatives Calls Off Statewide Protest

As per the existing provision, the MLAs were being paid a pension of Rs 15,000 per mensem plus dearness allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab government pensioners) for the first term, and an additional pension of Rs 10,000 plus dearness allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab government pensioners) for every subsequent term.