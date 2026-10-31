Punjab assembly election 2027: AAP releases first list, Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri again

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from the Dhuri constituency.

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, the constituency he won in the 2022 elections. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura, while jailed minister Sanjeev Arora has been given a ticket from Ludhiana West. The list was announced on Saturday, October 31.

Among the prominent nominees are Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Kulwant Singh from SAS Nagar, Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Aman Sher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala and Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran. The party has also fielded Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola from Ludhiana East.

The announcement came a day after a meeting of senior AAP leaders at party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi. Mann, Kejriwal and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia attended the meeting. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also joined through video conferencing.

Mann had said that the party would select candidates based on public feedback and surveys. The performance of sitting MLAs was also considered during the selection process.

The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces the following candidates for the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections, 2027. https://t.co/dsbqLTNwLa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2026

Jailed minister Sanjeev Arora gets ticket

One of the key names in the list is Sanjeev Arora, who has been nominated from Ludhiana West despite being in jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in May 2026 in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, where he was earlier the chairman and managing director.

The ED has alleged that the case involves fake GST purchases and export-related transactions worth over Rs 100 crore. The agency has claimed that the transactions were used to obtain illegal financial benefits. Arora is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurugram. AAP has rejected the allegations and accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting its leaders for political reasons.

When will Punjab vote?

The 2027 Punjab Assembly elections are expected to take place in February or March next year. The state’s 117-member Assembly will complete its five-year term on March 16, 2027. However, the Election Commission of India has not yet announced the polling dates.

AAP currently has 95 MLAs in the Punjab Assembly. The party won a major victory in the 2022 elections, securing 92 seats and forming the government under Mann’s leadership.